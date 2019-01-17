Busy Bee, the wildly popular gas station that also functions as a country store, candy shop and traveler oasis is coming to St. John's County.

The company told First Coast News on Wednesday that they're still in talks with St. John's County Commissioners regarding specific building plans but they do expect the property to be located near World Golf Village and be anywhere from 35,000 to 40,000 sq. feet in size.

"As residents of St Johns County, my husband, Lucas, and I are excited to build this next Busy Bee site where we live," Elizabeth Waring, CEO of Busy Bee said. "We believe this area is phenomenal for development and growth. The Busy Bee brand is a perfect fit to bring additional jobs and income to St Johns County."

Busy Bee

While specific details are few, we do know that this Busy Bee location will offer some of the same things they offer at their other locations including 20+ of their bee-utiful restrooms with several Quick Service Restaurant options for guests on the go. They'll also offer sandwiches, salads and fruit or vegetable cups.

This location will also feature fresh fudge made in house daily, roasted nuts, beef jerky, huge candy selection, gift section, trucker area, long line of Icees, and of course a hydration station with lots of flavor shot options.

Busy Bee

The business with items from local business will also be featured so they can support the St. John's County area.

If you aren't familiar with the Busy Bee brand, it's safe to say that they like to keep things whimsical and fun. We can't wait to hear more about what's next for the local store!

Busy Bee