Ukrainians in Jacksonville gather to show support for their country after a year of war

Ukranian soldier, Stanislav Polshynskyi, said he was injured during the war. He said support from people in Jacksonville strengthens the spirit of those in Ukraine.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ukrainians in Jacksonville gathered in Riverside Friday night to support their country.

Friday marked a year of war in Ukraine.

"365 days ago, Vladimir Putin decided he needed to do something, he made a big mistake," Jacksonville resident, Jeff Wofford, said.

"All of you people here tonight are part of that reason to show that he made a mistake." Wofford added.

Wofford's wife is Ukrainian. He and dozens of others spoke out against the Russian invasion. Including a man who lived it first-hand.

"He could not believe that it has happened in reality, and he wanted to do something he wanted to protect his country," Ukrainian soldier, Stanislav Polshynskyi, said through a translator.

Polshynskyi joined the Ukrainian army two days after the war started.

"They tried to protect Odessa, Nikolaev and Russia was firing a lot of grenades and during this he was injured," Polshynskyi said through a translator.

Polshynskyi was discharged and came to the United States through the United for Ukraine program a U.S. Government program helping Ukrainians who have fled the war.

"If you take blood and pour it on that Ukrainian flag it becomes black and red that's why they have it on," Wofford said.

The black and red flag is stained with Polshynskyi's and millions of others blood.

When one Ukrainian bleeds others do as well.

From Ukraine to Jacksonville and around the world.