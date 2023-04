The Jacksonville fight will feature Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topura for the main event.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Well, it's official. UFC Fight Night will be hosting an event in Jacksonville this summer.

UFC President Dana White made the announcement on Facebook Thursday. The Jacksonville fight will be part of six fights taking place all over the country.

The Jacksonville fight will feature Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topura for the main event, he explains.

White said that the Jacksonville fight will be held June 24.