UF Health workers can get special discounts at Historic Springfield businesses for UF Health Week

UF Health Week is taking place May 10 through 14, coinciding with National Hospital Week, and workers can head to the Springfield Historic District to celebrate with discounts and incentives.

Springfield Preservation and Revitalization is partnering with local businesses to host UF Health Week. The third largest employer in the city, UF Health employees are being honored by SPAR and welcomed to explore the area's unique businesses.

More than 15 local businesses are offering deals to mark the annual celebration. Local business owners hope UF Health employees who experience the personality of the neighborhood will become regular customers, SPAR said in a news release.

“We love our health care heroes and want them to feel appreciated every day," SPAR Executive Director Kelly Rich said in the release. "When UF Health reached out to work on incorporating Springfield into its festivities, SPAR jumped at the chance to help."