UF Health Jacksonville opening 3 hybrid care centers on the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UF Health Jacksonville and Intuitive Health marked a major milestone last week in their initiative to bring a unique style of emergency care to Jacksonville.

They celebrated the construction progress of three hybrid emergency room and urgent care centers.

At one of the new facilities on New Kings Road, UF Health Jacksonville announced the first patient will be seen at that location in October.

The two other centers are on Lane Avenue, which will see its first patient in November, and off Baymeadows Road, which will open in December.

“We are thrilled at the progress of these three centers that will change the delivery of health care in the community,” said Russ Armistead, CEO of UF Health Jacksonville. “We believe this new hybrid concept will bring not only high-quality care, but will also keep costs down by offering two options of care under one roof.”

The centers will have a full-service ER open 24 hours a day, and an urgent care center open in the same building seven days a week.