GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida announced they are working with students who may have been impacted financially by the recent government shutdown.

Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. David Parrott said the university will be deferring the payment of charges and waiving late fees for students in need on a case-by-case basis.

They say this temporary relief is for students who are federal employees or who rely on family members who hold federal employment.

They add:

Students in need of this deferment can contact Bonita Fletcher at the UF Bursar’s Office, 352-273-0466. Students in need of financial assistance as a result of the shutdown can contact Nolan Simmons at the UF Office of Student Financial Affairs, 352-294-3209.