Uber launches teen accounts in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Uber has announced that they've launched teen accounts in the Jacksonville area which will allow teens to request their own rides and order food with parental supervision and key features built into the experience, according to a press release.

The new product in which started Friday, is designed to "help families on the go," the company says. According to the release, Uber says they've spent more than a year developing teen accounts and consulted with safety experts such as Safe Kids Worldwide, a global nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting children from preventable injuries.

Teenagers' trips will have safety features automatically enabled that cannot be turned off by the teen, driver or parent and include: live trip tracking, PIN verification, unexpected event alerts and access to Uber's 'Safety Line.'

"Teen accounts are built with transparency in mind so that there are no surprises for parents, teens, or drivers," Product Manager Mariana Esteves said in the release. "We're thrilled to offer this innovative feature to families in more cities across the US, with key safety features built into the heart of the experience. Whether their teen is getting a ride to an internship or heading home after soccer practice, parents will receive real-time notifications and can follow along with live trip tracking every step of the way. We're committed to helping keep teens safe and getting families moving."

Here's how parents or guardians can set up a teen account:

Through the family profile in the Uber app, invite a teen to create an account

The teen will receive a link to download the app

Once the teen creates the account, have them complete the mandatory safety onboarding process

After the above steps have been completed, teens can start requesting trips and ordering meals on their own

Here's an explanation of Uber's safety features embedded into the family experience:

Live trip and delivery tracking : To help keep parents in the know, they can follow along in the app with real-time updates and live trip and delivery tracking whenever their teen requests a ride or places an order. Additionally, for teen trips, parents will receive the driver's name, vehicle information and requested drop-off location so they know exactly where their teen is going and who is behind the wheel

: To help keep parents in the know, they can follow along in the app with real-time updates and live trip and delivery tracking whenever their teen requests a ride or places an order. Additionally, for teen trips, parents will receive the driver's name, vehicle information and requested drop-off location so they know exactly where their teen is going and who is behind the wheel PIN Verification : Before a teen gets in the car for a trip, they'll be prompted to give their driver a unique PIN. Drivers will not be able to start the trip until they enter the correct code into their app, providing an extra layer of protection to ensure teens get into the right car with the right driver

: Before a teen gets in the car for a trip, they'll be prompted to give their driver a unique PIN. Drivers will not be able to start the trip until they enter the correct code into their app, providing an extra layer of protection to ensure teens get into the right car with the right driver RideCheck : Uber uses sensors and GPS data to detect if a ride goes off course, stops unexpectedly or ends early. If something like this happens, the Uber app will message the teen and the driver to make sure they're OK. RideCheck will be adjusted to be more sensitive during teens trips

: Uber uses sensors and GPS data to detect if a ride goes off course, stops unexpectedly or ends early. If something like this happens, the Uber app will message the teen and the driver to make sure they're OK. RideCheck will be adjusted to be more sensitive during teens trips Audio Recording available on trips : Uber's audio recording feature allows users to record audio of their trip directly through the app and saves files on the device, automatically encrypting them so that no one - not the driver, not the rider or parents, and not Uber - can listen back to the recording.

: Uber's audio recording feature allows users to record audio of their trip directly through the app and saves files on the device, automatically encrypting them so that no one - not the driver, not the rider or parents, and not Uber - can listen back to the recording. Expanded communication : Parents and guardians will be able to contact their teen's driver at any time during a trip, as well as Uber's Safety Line

: Parents and guardians will be able to contact their teen's driver at any time during a trip, as well as Uber's Safety Line Only highly rated, experienced drivers and couriers : Only drivers and couriers who have passed local screening and background check requirements and are highly-rated and experienced will be able to receive trip and delivery requests from teen account holders. Drivers can choose to opt-out of receiving teen trips at any time

: Only drivers and couriers who have passed local screening and background check requirements and are highly-rated and experienced will be able to receive trip and delivery requests from teen account holders. Drivers can choose to opt-out of receiving teen trips at any time Teen-friendly Uber Eats: Teen accounts will have a teen-friendly view on the Uber Eats app so that items teens are not old enough to buy are filtered out. In addition, parents will be able to see every item in their teen's Eats order

Uber says riders in the Jacksonville area should have if not, will receive an email informing them about this new offering. To celebrate the national expansion of teen accounts, Uber is offering 40 percent off teen riders first three trips during their first month on the platform. This offer expires 30 days from sign-up and is available now until Jan. 14, 2024. See the Uber app for details.