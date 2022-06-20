'He didn't ask to die': Father of Tyre Sampson pushes for permanent memorial at Orlando ride site

On March 24, 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death from an amusement park ride at Orlando's ICON Park.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A recently released autopsy report ruled 14-year-old Tyre Sampson's death an accident. The teen's family, however, wants to make sure his legacy is not "swept under the rug."

Yarnell Sampson, Tyre's father, and attorney Ben Crump addressed the report on Monday near the site of the 430-foot Orlando drop-tower ride where the teen fell to his death in March.

Yarnell explained that he was always with his son on Father's Day, which is also his birthday. However, when he went to visit his son's memorial site over the weekend, he says there was nothing there to honor Tyre's death.

He and Crump accused the park and the ride operators, The Slingshot Group, of putting "profit over safety" during a time when they should be working toward change.

"To Slingshot Group, to ICON Park executives, you all cannot simply sweep this under the rug as if Tyre Sampson’s death doesn’t matter. Because Tyre Sampson matters, his life matters, his legacy matters..." Crump said.

Yarnell said he wants the ride removed and a permanent memorial honoring Tyre to go up in its place.

Florida Rep. Geraldine Thompson, D-Orlando, accused The Slingshot Group of moving forward with plans to put up another ride at the park and said she's working on legislation to increase accountability for theme park ride operators.

The investigation into Tyre's death, however, is still being handled by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. 10 Tampa Bay reached out to the department for an update.

"The investigation remains ongoing and the department won’t be commenting further until it is complete," a representative from the office responded.

In April, Yarnell Sampson and Nekia Dodd, Tyre's mother, filed a lawsuit against several companies related to the Orlando FreeFall tower ride, including ICON Park and ride operating company The Slingshot Group.

Yarnell did not provide updates on the lawsuit on Monday but said he would continue to fight for justice for his son for as long as it takes.