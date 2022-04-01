Mother of Tyre Sampson, who died at Orlando theme park, to speak publicly for first time

Sampson's parents said yesterday they are suing several companies relating to the incident, including ICON Park. They will speak at 11:30 Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Parts of this story were originally reported by Andrea Chu for 10 Tampa Bay.

Nekia Dodd, mother of Tyre Sampson, the 14-year-old who died riding the Orlando FreeFall tower ride at ICON Park in Orlando, will address the public Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

She will speak alongside the lawyer representing her in a civil lawsuit regarding her son's death, Michael Haggard of the Haggard Law Firm.

Dodd, along with Tyre's father, filed a lawsuit against several companies related to the ride, including ICON Park and the ride operating company, The Slingshot Group.

The civil lawsuit makes a number of claims about the events leading up to the teen's death. One is that most free-fall rides have both a shoulder harness and a seatbelt but ICON Park's ride, which is considered the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower, only had an over-the-shoulder harness.

The complaint goes on to say that seatbelts for this ride would have cost $22 per seat for a combined total of $660.

The lawsuit also claims that no height or weight restrictions were posted on the ticket counter and that Tyre, who was approximately 6-feet, 2-inches tall and 380 pounds, was not told he was too big to get on the ride.

For context, the ride's operations and maintenance manual — to which it must adhere — lists the "maximum passenger weight" as 130kg, or roughly 287 pounds.