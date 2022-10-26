Update: Two-year-old in critical condition after reported drowning in Sutton Lakes

Police say around 2:16 p.m., an officer was dispatched to Sutton Lakes in reference to a missing two-year-old child.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A two-year-old child was rushed to a hospital in critical condition from the Sutton Lakes neighborhood Tuesday as a result of a reported drowning, according to a newly obtained report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

While en-route the situation was upgraded to a drowning.

Upon arrival, JSO was directed by family members to the pond located directly behind the home. The responding officer observed an off-duty officer commencing CPR. Chest compressions and breaths were given to the toddler just prior to rescue personnel showing up, the report says.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived at the scene and immediately transported the child to Wolfson’s Children’s Hospital, JSO says.

The victim’s mother was initially questioned about the incident. She told police the child must have gotten out of the house through the open garage door and then headed to the pond. The mother told police that the child was missing for about five minutes. She located him he was lying face down in the pond, the report says.