Two unrelated shootings on Jacksonville's Westside, suspects fled on foot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday a woman in her late teens was shot on the Westside in the 5600 block of Seaboard Avenue, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant Catir.

JFRD took her to a hospital and she is currently in stable condition, officers said.

The victim was parked, when an unknown man approached, Sgt. Catir said. An argument began and the man pulled out a firearm, shot her and fled on foot. JSO Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

Around 7 p.m. there was an unrelated shooting approximately seven miles away in the 500 block of S. Lane Avenue, Sgt. Catir said. A man in his mid-30s had been shot and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The man had pulled over to use his phone, Sgt. Catir. That's when unknown man walked up to his vehicle, shot him and fled on foot.

Investigators don't know the motive to either shooting but believe both are isolated incidents, Sgt. Catir said.