Middleburg couple turn themselves in for alleged role in US Capitol insurrection

First Coast News is working to learn more about the nature of their alleged crimes.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two individuals from Middleburg have self-surrendered and are in custody in the Middle District of Florida (Jacksonville Division) in connection to crimes committed at the U.S. Capitol, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Rachael Lynn Pert and Dana Joe Winn are currently in custody and have initial appearances Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. before U.S. Magistrate Judge James Klindt.

At this time it's unclear what their exact relationship is.