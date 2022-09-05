Maryville couple, Florida man found dead at Bahamas resort after falling ill

Police Chief Paul Rolle said investigators are still waiting for autopsy and toxicology lab results to determine what might have caused three tourists to die.

EXUMA, The Bahamas — A Tennessee couple died at a resort in the Bahamas last week after suddenly falling ill.

According to Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper on May 6, three Americans died and another was airlifted to the hospital.

On Monday, Police Chief Paul Rolle of the Royal Bahamas Police Force identified the three who died, saying investigators are still waiting for autopsy and toxicology lab results to determine what might have caused their deaths. Rolle said he believes medical examiners will have a pathology report within seven days.

Two of the victims, Robbie Phillips, 65, and Mike Phillips, 68, were from Maryville, Tennessee. Rolle said the husband and wife were staying in a villa on the premises of the Sandals Emerald Bay resort in Exuma.

Kali Hanson, their daughter, gave a statement Wednesday evening. It is available below.

"Our hearts are grieving and broken but full of hope. We know our mom and dad are experiencing fullness of joy in our heavenly Father's presence. We already miss them terribly. Our parents left a legacy of faith in Jesus and generously loved their family and friends. Thank you for respecting our family's privacy at this time."



According to their website, Robbie Phillips owned "The Sand Lady," a travel company in Maryville that specialized in vacations at Sandals Resorts. The two had three children and six grandchildren.

The third person who died was identified as Vincent Chiarella from Florida. Rolle said the man's wife, Donnis Chiarella, was the one airlifted to the hospital and is still in serious condition.

Rolle said they do not know yet if the four had anything in common, saying the two couples ate at different places and reported feeling ill at different times.

According to the Associated Press, the health minister, Dr. Michael Darville, told Eyewitness News Bahamas on Saturday that some hotel guests went to a clinic Thursday around 11 p.m. with nausea and vomiting, were treated and left. Three guests were later found dead. A fourth was flown to a hospital.

He said the environmental health scientists, physicians and others were investigating to ensure there was not a public health hazard.