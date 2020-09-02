PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Two were found dead inside a Ponte Vedra Beach home early Sunday morning after a possible murder-suicide, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a home on Solano Cay Circle at 1:30 a.m, the sheriff's office said. Inside a bedroom of the home, deputies found the bodies of a 17-year-old boy and 18-year-old man.

The cause of death is still to be determined via autopsy, but the sheriff's office said the preliminary investigation indicates a murder-suicide. No suspects are being sought.