NOCATEE, Fla. — Two teens were taken to hospitals after the golf cart they were in became involved in a crash with a vehicle in the Nocatee area Sunday evening, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened sometime before 5 p.m. at Crosswater Parkway and Capital Green Drive, the sheriff's office said.

One teen was airlifted to a hospital while another was taken by ground.

The teens' ages are unknown but the sheriff's office said they may be between the ages of 16 and 17 years old.

The conditions of the teens are unknown.

