Two suspects on the run after crashing into National Guard Armory in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Two suspects are on the run after a vehicle they were driving crashed into the National Guard Armory in Brunswick Thursday night, police say.

The Brunswick Police Department says the driver of a Toyota Camry recognized a member of law enforcement and tried to flee from police before police even tried to pull the vehicle over.

Police later found the vehicle crashed into the National Guard Armory located at 3100 Norwich Street before the two occupants fled on foot.

The police department says the car they were in is a vehicle of interest in an ongoing aggravated assault investigation.



Police believe the two suspects fled to a home they're familiar with. K9s lost their scent and the search has been called off.