Students hospitalized after vaping incidents at Putnam County school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two students were hospitalized Friday after vaping at the junior campus of Interlachen Junior-Senior High School, according to Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
Administrators were alerted to the first incident around 11 a.m. when they found a 13-year-old girl conscious but unresponsive on the bathroom floor, the sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page. The child was taken to a Gainesville hospital.
Another student told administrators she was going to pass out. She then began having seizures, according to the sheriff's office.
Another student told faculty that several other girls were in the bathroom vaping, prior to the incident. The students were searched and officials found three flavored nicotine vapes. Another vape was found hidden in the ceiling of the bathroom.