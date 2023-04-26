Students hospitalized after vaping incidents at Putnam County school

The incidents occurred last Friday at Interlachen Jr/Sr High School. Putnam Sheriff's Office called vaping

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two students were hospitalized Friday after vaping at the junior campus of Interlachen Junior-Senior High School, according to Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Administrators were alerted to the first incident around 11 a.m. when they found a 13-year-old girl conscious but unresponsive on the bathroom floor, the sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page. The child was taken to a Gainesville hospital.

Another student told administrators she was going to pass out. She then began having seizures, according to the sheriff's office.