Police: Two stabbed in Glynn County during fight

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were stabbed during a fight on Feb. 28 in Glynn County, according to police.

The Glynn County Police department responded to the area of 3702 Wylly Avenue after receiving reports of a fight. Before police arrived, everyone had already cleared the area.

Police later received contact from the Southeast Georgia Health System. Taja Brown, 34 and Jaqauzi Jones, 19 were both receiving treatment for non-life-threatening stab wounds. Glynn county detectives determined that both Brown and Jones had been involved in the fight that they previously responded to.

Marlieyah Grovner, 23, was arrested and faces charges for aggravated assault and affray.