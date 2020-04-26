SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two teens from St. Johns County are dead after the car they were traveling in crashed into a tree on Interstate-10 on the Suwannee County line Saturday morning, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the vehicle was traveling west on I-10 near Adams Road when it started to drift left into the grass median. The report says the driver, an 18-year-old man, overcorrected and steered too hard back to the right, leaving the roadway and striking a tree with its right side.

Both the driver and the passenger, a 16-year-old girl, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP.