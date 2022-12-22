Two recovering after North Shore area shooting

Officers found two adult men with gunshot wounds at 200 West 60th Street early on Thursday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men are recovering after an early morning shooting in the North Shore area on Thursday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting at 200 West 60th Street around 1:17 a.m.. Officers found two adult men with gunshot wounds at the scene. The first man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the second received treatment at the scene. Both of the victims were shot in the "lower extremities", according to officials.

Investigators believe that multiple gunshots were fired into a home, striking the men. Unidentified suspects were seen driving away from the area in a dark blue SUV, police said.

This is an active investigation. If you have any information about the shooting, please call JSO at 904-630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.