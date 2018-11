Two Putnam County schools were placed on lockdown Monday as deputies searched for a suspect involved in an attempted robbery.

Middleton Burney and Miller Intermediate were both locked after the crime occurred at a business along Summit Street in Crescent City just before 1 p.m, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

The lockdowns have since been lifted and no suspect was found during the search.

