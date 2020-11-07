Two people take themselves to hospital after shooting in Moncrief area

Police said around 2:22 a.m. they responded to 4220 Moncrief Road after receiving reports that a person was shot. Officers were able to locate an outdoor scene.

Two people were able to take themselves to the hospital for treatment after a shooting incident in the Moncrief area Saturday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said around 2:22 a.m. they responded to 4220 Moncrief Road after receiving reports that a person was shot. Officers were able to locate an outdoor scene in the area.

It was determined that two victim’s had taken themselves to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. At this time, police do not have released any further information and they do not have any suspect information.