Two people take themselves to hospital after shooting in Moncrief area

Two people were able to take themselves to the hospital for treatment after a shooting incident in the Moncrief area Saturday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Police said around 2:22 a.m. they responded to 4220 Moncrief Road after receiving reports that a person was shot. Officers were able to locate an outdoor scene in the area.
It was determined that two victim’s had taken themselves to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. At this time, police do not have released any further information and they do not have any suspect information.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at (904) 630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.