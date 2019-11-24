Two people have been injured after an early morning shooting Sunday at an Arlington motel, police said.

Around 2:49 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the Regency Inn located at 6237 Arlington Expy.

In the motel lobby, police found a person suffering from gunshot wounds, JASO said. Another person was also located at the motel who had sustained gunshot wounds.

Both individuals were taken to a local hospital for treatment. One person had critical life-threatening-injuries and the other is expected to survive, police said.

Police are investigating multiple scenes around the motel and interviewing potential witnesses.

At this time, police do not have any suspect information to release and the identities of the individuals injured are not known.