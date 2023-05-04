Police: Two people expected to be OK after shootings in Jacksonville

If you have any information about either incident, you are encouraged to contact JSO by phone.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people are expected to be OK after two separate shootings on Wednesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

In a news briefing, police say that they were initially dispatched to a hospital around 11:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting victim who was seeking treatment.

JSO says the man has a gunshot wound to his upper extremities and is expected to be OK.

Police say that the shooting happened somewhere near Soutel Drive but that an exact crime scene could not be located. The suspect is unknown at this time, police said.

The second shooting happened in the Brentwood area around 2 p.m.

Police say they were dispatched to N Pearl Street and W 27th Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man in his 60s with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.