Two neighboring homes in Mid-Westside catch fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire at two neighboring houses early Sunday morning in the Mid-Westside area of Jacksonville.
According to the JFRD, crews arrived on the scene at 8th Street and Francis Street at around 5 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the building. Firefighters later reported that the fire had spread to neighboring home.
A search revealed that there was no one inside.
By 6:10 a.m., firefighters had the fire under control.
It is at least the third significant fire in the last 24 hours for JFRD. Most notably, over 100 firefighters responded to a large fire that broke out at an abandoned funeral home in Downtown Jacksonville.