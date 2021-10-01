Two neighboring homes in Mid-Westside catch fire

The fire happened at 8th Street and Francis Street early Sunday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire at two neighboring houses early Sunday morning in the Mid-Westside area of Jacksonville.

According to the JFRD, crews arrived on the scene at 8th Street and Francis Street at around 5 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the building. Firefighters later reported that the fire had spread to neighboring home.

A search revealed that there was no one inside.

By 6:10 a.m., firefighters had the fire under control.