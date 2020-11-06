Two missing from assisted living facility in Lake City

If seen, you're asked to call police immediately.

The Lake City Police Department is looking for two people last seen at an assisted living facility Wednesday.

Police say Charlotte Nobles, 52, and Kevin Rogers, 38, were both last seen leaving at the Plantations Assisted Living Facility where they both reside.

Nobles is described as being 5 feet and 5 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green hat, a black and white jumpsuit with the word “Pink” written on the side, and wearing black and white sneakers

Police say Rogers failed to return to the facility at the end of the day and that he's unfamiliar with the area.

He is 5 feet and 11 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Rogers was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt with yellow writing on the back. He described as having a military-style haircut.