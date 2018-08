The two men charged with the illegal possession of an alligator after a video showing one of them chasing people around a gas station with it were in court on Thursday.

Timothy Barr, 28, also known as Robby Stratton and Scott Keene, 23, are facing animal cruelty, illegal capture of a reptile and Florida Wildlife conservation charges.

Each man has a bond of $15,000.

The next court appearance is scheduled for August 16.

© 2018 WTLV