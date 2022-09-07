Two men arrested after allegedly stealing fuel at Nassau County 7-Eleven

The men reportedly installed a device that electronically restricts the flow meter on the gas pump system, officials said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Deputies arrested two suspects who allegedly stole gas in Nassau County on Monday, according to officials.

Nassau County deputies responded to the 7-Eleven convenience store at Lofton Square Court in reference to reports of two people stealing fuel.

Two men, Miami resident Ramon Vila and Jacksonville resident Silvio Aguila, reportedly installed a device that electronically restricts the flow meter on the pump system. The first theft was reported at 4:30 p.m. for 367 gallons of fuel, which was valued at $1757.93, but the gas pump only charged $30. The second reported theft occurred at 7:55 p.m., when the men are believed to have stolen 114 gallons of fuel, valued around $546. Deputies showed up during the second incident.

Investigators believe that the suspects opened the gas pump cabinet without authorization and installed a device that caused the electronic computer system to understate the amount of fuel being pumped.