Two lawsuits claim negligence caused accidents at Palatka ATV Park

There have been three deaths at Hog Waller Campground & ATV Resort since 2019, including one Saturday. Two women say they were badly injured there due to negligence.

PALATKA, Fla. — A Palatka ATV Park where three people have died in since 2019 is being sued by two separate plaintiffs.

Hog Waller Campground & ATV Resort has been the scene of multiple serious accidents in the past four years. On Saturday, a 30-year-old man died after he was ejected from an ATV on the property.

In July 2021, a 65-year-old man from Citrus Springs died there; in June 2019, a 31-year-old was also killed.

Both lawsuits are asking for $50,000 in damages.

One filed by a woman named Angela Williams says she was permanently injured in an accident at Hog Waller on March 3.

The lawsuit claims that negligence by Hog Waller caused the accident, causing Williams "loss of capacity of for the enjoyment of life," hospital expenses and "pain and suffering of both a physical and mental nature."

Another lawsuit, filed on behalf of a woman named Maya Pisula, states the plaintiff was struck at a high speed on New Years' Eve 2022 by someone who was driving an ATV under the influence.