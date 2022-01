The pursuit ended with a crash when the driver lost control of the car and slammed into a barrier, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Green Cove Springs police chased down a stolen vehicle on Thursday afternoon.

Both people in the car were juveniles, according to law enforcement. A gun that was believed to be stolen was found on one of the occupants.