Two Jacksonville brothers want to build affordable, eco-friendly housing in Downtown Jacksonville and its Urban Core

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Anthony Miles and his older brother Clinton Bush have a vision to build affordable, eco-friendly homes in Downtown Jacksonville and its Urban Core, including areas such as Riverside, Avondale and San Marco. They believe their goals align with Mayor Donna Deegan's focus: economy, infrastructure and health.

Miles and Bush are co-architects under the Preventative Health Hub. They want to build affordable condominiums that include water and air filtration options, along with circadian lights. Bush say the homes would be built with less steel and concrete, which means less Co2 emissions.

The Jacksonville developers say the homes would benefit the city's workforce: teachers and first responders. Plus, the developers say they would include housing for people who are 55 years of age or older.

"Everything we do is centered around health and wellness," Bush said. "Right now, we're working on sight selection," Milles added. "We can move this Downtown-Urban Core to one of the most healthiest cities in the world," Miles said.

Miles and Bush were able to successfully create floor plans for affordable housing in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. They're hoping Mayor Deegan and the city council will help bring their vision to life. If all goes according to plan, they say crews can start building units by early 2024.