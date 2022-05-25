Two injured in Commonwealth area shooting

Two victims were found with gunshot injuries around 10:40 p.m. at 500 Chatham Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville police responded to a reported shooting in the Commonwealth area on Tuesday night.

Two victims were found with gunshot injuries around 10:40 p.m. at 500 Chatham Street. They were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the shots came from outside the home and hit both people. Officials have not released any suspect information, at this time.