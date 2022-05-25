Two injured in Commonwealth area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville police responded to a reported shooting in the Commonwealth area on Tuesday night.
Two victims were found with gunshot injuries around 10:40 p.m. at 500 Chatham Street. They were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators believe the shots came from outside the home and hit both people. Officials have not released any suspect information, at this time.
If you have any information about the incident, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.