Two injured during school bus accident on Jones Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were injured during a school bus accident on Jones Road.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to the accident which happened Wednesday afternoon at 5728 Jones Road.

The school district told First Coast News that nine students were on the bus from Dinsmore Elementary along with the bus driver.

Two people were transported to a local hospital with injuries.

All students have been picked up from the scene by their parents, DCPS said.

No other details of the accident have been released at this time.