Two people were injured after a shooting in the Spring Park area on Thursday morning.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, at 3 a.m. officers responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Philips Highway. Upon arrival, they found two adults with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say one person was taken from the scene to a nearby hospital, while the second victim was treated at the scene and released.

JSO believes the victims and suspect are acquaintances and got into an argument.

The suspect fled prior to police arrival, according to JSO.

If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.