Police: Two in serious condition after separate Jacksonville shootings

Two men are in serious condition after separate shootings around Jacksonville on Saturday morning, according to officials.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men are in serious condition after separate shootings in Jacksonville on Saturday morning, according to officials.

Around 3:10 a.m., a man drove himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was rushed into surgery. His condition is unknown, at this time. The man told police the shooting occurred near 103rd Street and Blanding Boulevard.

Investigators found shell casings at the scene.

About an hour later, Jacksonville police responded to a shooting inside a vehicle near 45th Street and Moncrief Road. Officials found a man with several gunshot wounds in his back. He was rushed to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has no witness or suspect information in either incident. Investigators are working to determine if the incidents are related.