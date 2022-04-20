Two injured during Magnolia Gardens house fire

One of the people, an older woman, was unaccounted for.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were hurt during a house fire in the Magnolia Gardens area, early on Wednesday morning.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews responded to a house fire in the 3100 block of Breve Drive around 4:19 a.m.. Three people were in the home when the fire broke out. One of the people, an older woman, was unaccounted for. Firefighters found her in a bedroom and got her out, but she is in critical condition, officials said. She was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Another person was also brought to the hospital. The state fire marshal is on the scene investigating the cause.

"I got a call from my mother and she said, 'Nise the house is on fire,'" Denise Skinner, daughter of one of the victims, told First Coast News.

"When I got here I was in disbelief of so many, ambulance and firetrucks and I was like, 'Oh my God.' I just prayed that my people got out okay. It's been a lot 'cause Momma just lost my Daddy six months ago."

Multiple bedrooms were damaged by smoke, but the fire damage isn't too extensive, according to JFRD.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly.

