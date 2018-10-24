Two Glynn County men have been charged with selling heroin laced with Fentanyl, and police say a portion of the drug sold is responsible for the overdose death of a Brunswick woman.

Makeda Atkinson, 44, and Donald Adams, 62, were under investigation by the Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team and the FBI. During the investigation, authorities say a 32-year-old woman who purchased the drugs from the men on Dec. 28 was found dead the next day by her 5-year-old daughter.

An autopsy determined she died from acute Fentanyl toxicity.

Atkinson and Adams are facing charges including distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute. The two could face at least 20 years in prison without parole.

“Our nation’s growing opioid crisis is horrific, as personified by this senseless overdose death of an addict whose drug-ravaged body was found by her 5-year-old daughter,” said Southern District U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine in a statement. “Our office is committed to battling these self-serving merchants of death so that no other children have to lose a parent, and no parents have to lose their children.”

Atkinson and Adams are both in custody awaiting further court proceedings.

