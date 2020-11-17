Two former City Council members appeal sentencing in fraud case

Katrina Brown and Reginald Brown, who were sentenced two weeks ago, are back in court Tuesday asking the judge to reconsider their punishment.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two former city councilmembers convicted of several fraud and conspiracy charges are back in federal court Tuesday.

Former Jacksonville City Councilmembers Katrina Brown and Reginald Brown, head back to federal court Tuesday to appeal their prison sentences.

The two, who are not related, were sentenced last month for their role in a fraud and conspiracy scheme. The two were convicted in 2019 for writing fake invoices to obtain more than $3 million in grants and loans intended to create 56 jobs at Katrina Brown's family barbecue sauce business.

No jobs were created.

Katrina and Reggie Brown were sentenced to 33 months and 18 months in prison, respectively. Both sentences are below federal sentencing guidelines and less time than prosecutors sought.

District Judge Marcia Morales Howard pronounced sentence Oct. 29, saying that although Katrina Brown knew what she was doing and knew it was wrong, she doesn't believe either of the Browns are bad people.

After the sentence, Katrina Brown said she was not done trying to promote her family business. “We're going to work hard to put Jerome Brown barbecue sauce on every shelf in Jacksonville and in the United States,” she said.

Reginald Brown didn't comment after the judge issued her sentence, but his attorney Alan Ceballos said he was relieved the judge decided this was not a case of public corruption. The judge said in her ruling while the two were on the City Council at the time of the fraud, there was no indication they used their positions for personal gain.