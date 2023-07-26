Flagler, Nassau sheriffs elected to Florida Sheriff's Association Board of Directors

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly and Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper were elected to serve on the Florida Sheriff's Association Board of Directors.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly and Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper were elected to serve on the Florida Sheriff's Association Board of Directors this week.

Staly will serve as the chairman of the Board, a first for the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Leeper will serve as president of the Board.

During the closing banquet on Tuesday, Staly and the officers and directors of FSA were sworn into their respective offices by Immediate Past President and Hernando County Al Sheriff Nienhuis.