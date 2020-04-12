Two fires extinguished overnight in Jacksonville, no injuries

JFRD says there were no serious injuries and that Red Cross services have been requested for two adults.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two fires overnight kept the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department busy but thankfully, they say there were no injuries to report at either scene.

The first fire occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Backridge Boulevard E. Crews initially advised that heavy fire was showing but were able to get the blaze under control.

The house was empty after a search, according to JFRD.

A few hours later, a woman was pulled from another burning home in the Riverside area, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Crews tweeted that they were responding to the 2600 block of Park Street to a residential structure fire around 4:30 a.m.

JFRD says there were no serious injuries and that Red Cross services have been requested for two adults.

The State Fire Marshall will be investigating these two incidents.