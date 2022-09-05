Two firefighters injured in Jacksonville house fire; cause being investigated

The residents were not home at the time.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A tornado-like blaze erupted from the roof of a house in the Glen Kernan neighborhood of Jacksonville Saturday night.

At least a dozen firefighters responded to the fire on Autumn River Road South, which produced huge smoke clouds and was a risk to the structure of the home.

Two firefighters were injured in the fire, Jacksonville Fire Rescue said. They are expected to be okay.

When JFRD arrived, the fire was actively coming through the roof. Fire fighters had to be removed from the house as the house was at risk of collapse.