JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men died from injuries sustained during a fatal traffic crash near Downtown Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says the driver, Heinz Rudy Koblitz, 84, and the passenger, Gottlieb Franz Koblitz, 52, were traveling southbound in the 500 block of Johnson Street Thursday at 11:18 p.m. when their vehicle crashed into a building at 200 Lee Street.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. The passenger was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.