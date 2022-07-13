Two court decisions in less than a week to affect North Atlantic Right Whales

Wins for conservationists and whales, but a blow to the lobster industry.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — North Atlantic Right Whales can be spotted our the First Coast during winter calving season.

However, they range from New Smyrna all the way to Newfoundland.

With fewer than 350 of the whales still known to exist, legal battles to protect them are also wide ranging.

Two significant court rulings in the past week could affect the endangered species.

"Certainly, you saw Snow Cone that was first seen in Massachusetts," Erica Fuller with the Conservation Law Foundation told First Coast News Wednesday.

That whale -- named Snow Cone – made headlines on the First Coast this past winter when she appeared here. She was the first North Atlantic Right known to have given birth while entangled in fishing line.

The fishing rope was coming out of her mouth and dragging along her body. There was concern her calf would get entangled in it as well.

It’s not known how or where Snow Cone got entangled.

Two recent court decisions, one on Friday and the other on Tuesday, could offer additional protections.

One decision prohibits lobster fisherman in Maine from using vertical fishing lines in certain waters.

Fuller explained, "Whales are entangled in the lines that go from the surface markers to the traps on the bottom."

The second decision found the agency tasked with protecting right whales -- NOAA -- has not done enough to prevent their extinction.

Fuller's organization, the Conservation Law Foundation in Massachusetts, was a plaintiff in both cases.

"Ultimately, I think it’s safe to say the decision will result in additional protections for right whales," Fuller noted.

How? It’s not clear yet. She said the judge has said more meetings need to take place in order to determine how to move forward.

While this is a win for conservationists, people in the lobster industry say this will hurt them, costing them more to get different gear and forcing them to working in tighter spaces.

Virginia Olsen with the Maine Lobstering Union told WCSH-TV in Portland, Maine, "Right now we're just trying to figure it out. We'll continue to fight for the industry. It's worth fighting for. It won't just be the right whales that are extinct. We as fishermen will be as well."

Scientists say the biggest threats to North Atlantic Right Whales are fishing gear entanglement and boat strikes.

Fuller told First Coast News, "I think Snow Cone was a perfect example of how these two regions are connected."