A cold start Saturday includes a higher risk of an inland freeze especially for interior Georgia and north Florida

Which is why several shelters in our area have announced they will open Friday night.

Here are cold weather shelters opening in the area:

Salvation Army

900 West Adams St.

Open on Friday night starting at 6:30 p.m.

A hot dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m, as it is at the Center of Hope every night of the year. After dinner guests will be given a safe and warm place to sleep for the night, and breakfast in the morning.

Sulzbacher Center

Location: 611 E. Adams St.

Breakfast provided

More information: http://sulzbacherjax.org/

In addition to housing its 400+ people at both the Downtown Campus and Sulzbacher Village, the agency will open up temporary sleeping areas in dining rooms and library areas of the Downtown Campus and Sulzbacher Village, providing sleeping palettes and blankets for people in need of shelter during these frigid evenings.

Breakfast will also be provided the following morning, as well as winter weather coats and jackets, donated by the community.

Women and families seeking shelter from the cold can go to Sulzbacher Village at 5455 Springfield Blvd. and men go to Sulzbacher’s Downtown Campus at 611 East Adams St.