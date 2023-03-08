Deputies: Bradford County students arrested for writing 'hit list' on whiteboard

A teacher saw the two students, who are brothers, write a specific teacher and two students on the board, causing her to contact the school's administration.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Bradford County Sheriff's Office arrested two students on Monday after receiving a tip about a "hit list".

Officials received a tip from school administration at Hope Christian Academy located at 3900 SE SR 100. Deputies were told two students wrote a "HCA Hit List" on a whiteboard in a classroom, according to the BCSO Facebook page.

A teacher saw the two students, who are brothers, write a specific teacher and two students on the board, causing her to contact the school's administration. The two students admitted to writing the list to a school administrator, according to BCSO. However, when detectives arrived, the boys refused to answer any questions.