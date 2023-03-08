Deputies: Bradford County students arrested for writing 'hit list' on whiteboard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Bradford County Sheriff's Office arrested two students on Monday after receiving a tip about a "hit list".
Officials received a tip from school administration at Hope Christian Academy located at 3900 SE SR 100. Deputies were told two students wrote a "HCA Hit List" on a whiteboard in a classroom, according to the BCSO Facebook page.
A teacher saw the two students, who are brothers, write a specific teacher and two students on the board, causing her to contact the school's administration. The two students admitted to writing the list to a school administrator, according to BCSO. However, when detectives arrived, the boys refused to answer any questions.
Both students are facing charges for written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, which is a second degree felony. They were taken into custody.