Two teenage Bolles School students facing felony sexual battery charges

The school released a statement acknowledging the arrest of two boarding school students.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two teenage boys who attend The Bolles School are reportedly facing felony sexual battery charges.

The 15-year-old's were arrested on Tuesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office incident report. Records show both of the teens are not originally from Jacksonville.

The heavily redacted incident report says that the reported battery began in January and continued until April. One victim and two suspects are reportedly involved in the incident. The report says both boys are facing charges for sexual battery on a victim 12 years or older as well as batter to cause bodily harm.

The school released a statement acknowledging the arrest of two boarding school students. The statement also says the school is cooperating with the police investigation.

The Bolles School is an independent college preparatory school with grades pre-kindergarten through 12. Over 1,600 students are enrolled at the school, according to their website.

The identity of the suspects will not be published, at this time, as both boys are minors.

Read the full statement from The Bolles School below:

We are aware that two of our boarding students were arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, April 12. We are cooperating fully with the authorities who are investigating the matter. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of all our students. Out of respect for the privacy of the minors involved and the ongoing investigation, we are unable to share any more information at this time.