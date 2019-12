The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is working a fire aboard two boats in Mayport on Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the 4300 block of Ocean Street around 4 a.m. and discovered two boats heavily engulfed in flames and smoke at a dock.

Responders are advising that one boat has sunk.

At this time, it's unclear how the fire started.

