Arrest warrant: New details about Bishop Snyder students arrested after racist messages, threats

The students were sending threatening, racially charged texts to the only Black player on the team. They were arrested Monday and officials say they were expelled.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Newly released police documents reveal more details about the Bishop John Snyder High School students who are now behind bars and no longer allowed to attend the school.

Monday, JSO arrested 2 baseball players for threatening text messages they sent to the only black player on the team.

Arrest warrants say teens called the other player derogatory names.

There were screenshot of them calling him the N-word. He told police they called him “monkey” and “black boy."

His parents on at least two occasions tried to resolve the issue by talking to the principal and coach, but according to the warrant, the racist acts continued.

That was until the teen took a screenshot of one of the messages, which sent an alert to the other two boys that what they wrote was now copied.

According to the warrant, that’s when things got worse.

One of the teens wrote he was going to jump and rape the victim for taking that screenshot.

The other teen involved is said to have taken a picture of himself holding a rifle saying, we will “black hawk” down the home until the screenshot is deleted. The home has been redacted, but appears to be in reference to the teens home.

The other teen involved wrote; "I wonder what he’s going to do with those screenshots guys, quite a predicament we found ourselves in.”

The victim was too afraid to go to school after this, saying he was afraid his teammates would jump him or shoot him.

The principal of Bishop Snyder High School issued a statement saying the catholic church opposes racism and has been combating this evil for decades.