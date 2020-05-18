Two arrested in Putnam County after reportedly threatening to kill detective, yelling racial slurs

While at the residence, deputies noticed a bevy of narcotics and firearms in plain view.

PCSO says Detective Higginbotham went to 135 Dove Street in an attempt to make contact with an individual because the battery on his court-ordered ankle monitor was showing it was low. The ankle monitor indicated the subject was inside the home but deputies say he refused to come outside.

Two other subjects, identified as David Schultz, 31, of Interlachen, and Joel Lynch, 29, of Hawthorne, emerged from the residence.

Deputies say Schultz was holding a handgun and both he and Lynch continually yelled racial slurs and threats to kill the detective. Higginbotham aimed his firearm at Schultz while repeatedly giving commands to drop the weapon. Both Schultz and Lynch initially ignored the commands and continued to advance on Higginbotham. Schultz finally dropped the firearm as Higginbotham gave one final command to “drop the gun”.

Additional deputies arrived on the scene and assisted Higginbotham in taking Shultz and Lynch into custody.

While at the residence, deputies noticed a bevy of narcotics and firearms in plain view. The Sheriff’s Office Drug and Vice Unit responded to the scene and obtained a search warrant. The subsequent search revealed a large number of narcotics including cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana.

Detectives also recovered numerous items used in the manufacture and packaging of narcotics, four firearms, a large quantity of ammunition and more than $4,000 in cash.

Schultz was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance.

Lynch, who is the resident of the home, was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Schultz and Lynch were booked into the Putnam County Jail and additional charges are possible.

Deputies have responded to the residence nine times in the previous twelve months.