Two facing charges for 'interference with custody' after allegedly harboring Columbia County teen

Dalia Martinez-Lopez, 17, was reported missing on August 17.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two adults have been arrested after they allegedly harbored a missing teen, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Dalia Martinez-Lopez, 17, was reported missing on August 17. Following an investigation and search, Dalia was found at a friend's home four days later, according to deputies. During the investigation, officials visited that same friend's house to ask if they had any information about where the missing teen was.

"Instead of cooperating with detectives or expressing any concern for Dalia’s safety, the parents of Dalia’s friend, James and Robin Kite, assisted Dalia with hiding from detectives in their home," a statement from CCSO said.

Further investigation lead officials to believe the adults willingly kept Dalia from her parents and lied to law enforcement to cover it up. James and Robin Kite are now facing charges for interference with custody.